Japanese wrestling icon The Great Muta announces his retirement 

Keiji Muto, better known by fans in the United States as The Great Muta, has announced that he is retiring from the ring. He began his career in 1984 with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

An icon in his homeland, The Great Muta saw his initial success in the United States in the late 80s. He performed for a few years for North Carolina-based Jim Crockett Promotions.

It was there that he was first introduced to U.S. fans on a national level via the WTBS Superstation. While with the company, he would capture the NWA World Television title from Sting and hold it for four months in 1989.

Keiji Muto is currently signed with Pro Wrestling NOAH and made his announcement during the 'Cyber Fest' event that took place this weekend.

Muto would wrestle sparingly in the United States over the latter part of his career, and did return to WCW sparingly throughout the 90s. He was also involved in the ill-fated Dark Carnival angle that involved Vampiro and The Insane Clown Posse.

The Great Muta is widely credited for making the moonsault popular in the United States

Although others had performed the maneuver before him, Muto was the first widely-recognized star to put his signature on it. He would deliver the move with such beautiful and brutal brilliance that it was often cheered.

Due to his technical brilliance, the youngster became somewhat of a fan favorite despite his heel status. Even with the addition of the nefarious Gary Hart as his manager.

In his storied career, Muto has captured every major singles championship in Japanese wrestling.

He's held the All-Japan Triple Crown three times, the GHC Championship once, and has four IWGP title reigns on his resume as well. His vast accomplishments speak for themselves.

Dusk is now settling on the career of this star from The Land of the Rising Sun.

As he steps away from the ring, Sportskeeda congratulates Keiji Mutoh - The Great Muta - on one of the greatest careers in professional wrestling history.

