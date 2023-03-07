"The greatest champion of all time" - Bloodline member sends a message to Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has held the WWE Universal Championship for over 900 days and is currently in his first reign as the Undisputed Champion.

Reigns was recently praised on social media by his fellow Bloodline stablemate, Paul Heyman.

The WWE veteran took to Instagram to dedicate a post in honor of his Tribal Chief, labeling him as the "greatest champion of all time."

"If you don't ACKNOWLEDGE @RomanReigns as the greatest champion of all time, you will one day have to confess you haven't been paying attention!" wrote Heyman.

Paul Heyman recently explained how Roman Reigns deals with creative ideas backstage

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Paul Heyman explained how he and Roman Reigns deal with creative ideas that are being pitched to them backstage.

According to Heyman, both he and Reigns sometimes prefer implementing their ideas into the narrative of the originally pitched idea.

"There are a lot of people who have worked really hard to make this work, it kind of all filters through Roman Reigns' field and there are several people that come to me to present things to Roman and then Roman and I will talk about it and come back with either, something that fits into their narrative or we would hope, we could perhaps enhance it or put it in our own words or come back with, 'Nah, that doesn't work for us but what about this', and then start a different process where we are bouncing ideas off of them," said Heyman.

Reigns was recently face-to-face with Cody Rhodes on the latest episode of SmackDown. This was the first time the two men crossed paths since Rhodes' historic Royal Rumble win.

The American Nightmare is set to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

