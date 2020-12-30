"The greatest worker in the history of our business" - Ric Flair names the WWE legend who is the best wrestler of all-time

WWE legend Ric Flair has revealed the WWE Hall of Famer who he thinks is the best wrestler of all-time, stating that "everybody would give that to him". Flair believes that Shawn Michaels, who "retired" him from WWE, is the best wrestler to step foot in a wrestling ring.

Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels are regarded as two of the greats in the history of the pro wrestling business.

Ahead of the WWE Raw “Legends Night” show, WWE spoke to several legends who will appear on the show, including Ric Flair. Flair was asked about Shawn Michaels and what makes him great. The WWE Hall of Famer stated that HBK and Ricky Steamboat are "in a class by themselves".

"It’s not arguable anymore, Shawn is the greatest worker in the history of our business. I think everybody would give that to him. He carried me in my farewell retirement match, no matter how many people want to think I was holding up my end of it, I was trying to get through it. At that point in my career I did not have the self-confidence that I needed to have to rise to the occasion and he made it look like I did. I’ve looked back and actually had time the past couple of years to watch some of Shawn’s matches that he had while I was at WCW and Shawn just is a class act. For my money, in the ring, I’d put him and Ricky Steamboat in a class by themselves. I always liked being around Shawn. As far as a guy in the ring I don’t think I’ve ever seen anybody better," said Ric Flair.

Ric Flair vs Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania XXIV

Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels faced each other at WrestleMania XXIV in 2008, and the stipulation stated that the former had to retire if he lost the match. In an engrossing match which had loads of drama, Michaels came out the victor.

On the RAW after WrestleMania, Ric Flair got a farewell on the Red brand as the entire roster came out to congratulate him on his fantastic career. Flair continued to wrestle in TNA as well as a few special shows with Hulk Hogan, but he didn't wrestle in WWE.