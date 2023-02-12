"The guy to end Roman Reigns" - Twitter recalls Logan Paul acknowledging Bloodline member as the actual Tribal Chief

WWE Universe recently reacted to Logan Paul acknowledging Bloodline member Jey Uso as the actual Tribal Chief over Roman Reigns.

On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Sami Zayn thanked Jey for his actions at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event and acknowledged him following his tag team match alongside Jimmy Uso. The Usos successfully defended their WWE Tag Team titles against Braun Strowman and Ricochet.

Wrestling fans went berserk after they recalled the time when Roman Reigns' former rival Logan Paul acknowledged Jey by calling him the Tribal Chief. Fans referred to the incident as they connected it to Sami, acknowledging Jey.

Most fans suggested that The Tribal Chief should defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against his cousin Jey Uso.

Here are some of the interesting fan reactions below:

αитнσиу☘️ @iAegisKO96 @godIymode We Need MAIN EVENT JEY USOS back! He THE GUY TO end Roman Reigns reigns @godIymode We Need MAIN EVENT JEY USOS back! He THE GUY TO end Roman Reigns reigns

Mark Kinloch @kinloch_mark @godIymode It would make the most sense. Especially after how Roman used to beat him up at the beginning of the bloodline storyline @godIymode It would make the most sense. Especially after how Roman used to beat him up at the beginning of the bloodline storyline

Austin 3:16 #RIPJonHuber @WWEJDCT @godIymode FACTS! Cody's gotta lose for it to happen. Roman retaining at WM is the right answer. @godIymode FACTS! Cody's gotta lose for it to happen. Roman retaining at WM is the right answer.

Sami Zayn recently sent out a warning to Roman Reigns ahead of the Elimination Chamber PLE

Sami Zayn recently had some harsh words for his former stablemate Roman Reigns as he sent out a warning to the latter.

While speaking to Megan Morant on SmackDown Lockdown, Zayn mentioned that he would be the one to dethrone The Tribal Chief at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

He further called out Reigns stating that the latter is a bully, manipulator, abuser, and liar.

"It's to send a message. To send a message that in eight days from tonight, I have an opportunity to send the biggest message ever. I have a chance to take down the biggest bully, manipulator, abuser, liar, whatever you want to call him.I know I can bring him down. And I'm gonna bring him down. I'm going to send a message to him and everybody that Sami Zayn is here."

It would be interesting to see if Sami Zayn can dethrone The Head of the Table at the Elimination Chamber.

