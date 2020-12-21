Keith Lee and a number of other main roster Superstars including Otis and Omos were recently sent down to the WWE Performance Center for additional training, as per reports. Former WCW Superstar Disco Inferno recently gave his thoughts on why Vince McMahon may have sent Keith Lee down to the Performance Center for additional training.

Disco Inferno said that Keith Lee not working the expected main roster WWE style was a factor:

Here's the thing. This is the problem Vince McMahon has with this guy. They brought him in from NXT, right, and Vince is looking at this guy's size he's saying, we've got a big main event monster. They put him in there with Orton, they put him in there with... but the guy doesn't work the main event WWE style. That's why Vince is saying 'I don't want my 380 pound guy diving onto my 260 pound guy that could end up in an injury'.

Disco Inferno added that he felt Keith Lee needed to improve his in-ring psychology:

Everybody's complaining like Keith Lee doesn't need to go back down, but no. He needs to learn psychology where there's a lot of things that you probably can do but you don't have to on that main event level. You know what I'm saying? The other guys won't want to work with you because you're doing too much stuff that provides too much bodily harm. I think that's what he's gotta learn because.

You can check out Disco Inferno's comments at the 3:20 mark in the video below:

Why Vince McMahon may have sent Keith Lee and others to the Performance Center

Dave Meltzer reported that Vince McMahon sending Keith Lee, Otis, Omos, and others to do extra work in the WWE Performance Center was not a demotion in any way. Meltzer said that the move was being seen as a way for the Superstars to improve their skills as performers.

Meltzer spoke specifically about Keith Lee, saying that while Vince McMahon as a massive talent, McMahon does not believe he's ready yet. Keith Lee, Otis and the others will get extra training sessions in the WWE Performance Center with Adam Pearce and Drew Gulak.

