A recent report about Vince McMahon sending a few top Superstars back to the Performance Center for further training has the pro wrestling world talking. The five Superstars reportedly being sent back to the WWE Performance Center by Vince McMahon are Keith Lee, Otis, Mace (Dio Maddin), Dabba-Kato, and Omos (AJ Styles' bodyguard).

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that the decision to sent these Superstars to the Performance Center to improve their skills is not a demotion. Vince McMahon wants to get them ready for potential pushes in the future. As per Meltzer, Vince McMahon was angry as he thought none of these Superstars knew how to work.

Talking specifically about RAW Superstar Keith Lee, Meltzer reported that Vince McMahon thinks he's not ready but understands the talent he possesses. Keith Lee and the other Superstars mentioned will undergo training sessions with WWE producer Adam Pearce and Drew Gulak.

I just wanted to say thank you to those taking the time to watch my documentary on @WWENetwork.



I've shared things with you I didn't have the gall to share with friends or family. I'm happy to share this as well. This is real. This is me.#Leegion #BaskInMyGlory #iAmLimitless pic.twitter.com/jP29pjeFLP — Merri-Lee (@RealKeithLee) December 6, 2020

Keith Lee in WWE recently

Keith Lee has gone from strength to strength since his breakout performance at Survivor Series 2019. In 2020, Keith Lee became the first Superstar to simultaneously hold the NXT North American Championship and NXT Championship. After losing those titles, Keith Lee was moved up to the main roster and joined RAW after SummerSlam 2020.

After impressing the fans with his performance in NXT, WWE's presentation of Keith Lee on the main roster was criticized by many. Even though Keith Lee won a big match at Payback by defeating Randy Orton, his booking on the main roster has been inconsistent.

After feuding with Braun Strowman, Keith Lee qualified for Team RAW for Survivor Series 2020 and had an impressive showing at the PPV, helping his team defeat SmackDown. He was part of a triple threat match on RAW with the winner qualifying to challenge WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, which AJ Styles won.