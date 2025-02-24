The Hardy Boys officially returning to WWE after 6 years; will immediately make history

The Hardy Boys are officially returning to WWE and will immediately make history. The stars are set for a big show.

Matt and Jeff Hardy have done it all when it comes to their time in WWE and wrestling in general. However, they are about to make another record, yet again.

On WWE NXT this week, The Hardy Boys will be facing NQCC in a tag team match. This will be their first tag team match together in WWE since April 9, 2019.

The Wrestling Stats account reported on the historic match on X/Twitter. They stated that the longest gap between matches in an NXT ring was now a record that was going to be held by Matt Hardy. The star had competed in the original series of Season 1 of NXT. 15 years later, he is now returning to the ring to compete again this week on The CW Network. Thus, the legendary team is once again making history.

"The new record for longest gap between matches in a #WWENXT ring will soon belong to @MATTHARDYBRAND. He competed in the original 'Season 1' of NXT in March of 2010 and will get back into @WWENXT action this week - 15 years later - on @TheCW."

While this appearance, after so many years, remains a one-off, it will be interesting to see if it will lead to more matches and appearances for The Hardy Boys in WWE.

