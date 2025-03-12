The Hardy Boyz break silence after massive win; set their eyes on WWE championships next 

WWE legends Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy recently broke their silence following a massive win. The Hardy Boyz have now set their eyes on Fraxiom's NXT Tag Team Championships.

Jeff and Matt locked horns with Nathan Frazer and Axiom for the TNA World Tag Team Championship on the latest edition of the black and silver brand. All of the stars involved in the bout showcased their incredible skills inside the squared circle, and for the most part, it was a back-and-forth affair. However, during the last stages, The Hardy Boyz took control of the match and ultimately emerged victorious after Jeff hit a Swanton Bomb and pinned Frazer.

During a backstage interview following their massive win, The Hardy Boyz were asked how they felt after defeating the current WWE NXT Tag Team Champions. Matt Hardy said it was an incredible moment for him and Jeff to compete at Madison Square Garden. Matt also mentioned that facing Nathan Frazer and Axiom made their night special.

"The moment tonight was incredible. The reaction these New York folk gave us in Madison Square Garden was just off the charts; it was exhilarating, it was intoxicating. We're four decades into this, and we're not necessarily supposed to get moments like this at this stage of our career, but we're still getting it, and to face these guys at this show on this event for NXT just made our night, and it was really special," Matt Hardy said. [0:27 - 0:49]

Jeff Hardy praised Fraxiom's athleticism and stamina before asking if the Hardys would now get a shot at the NXT Tag Team Championship.

"I think I just have a statement and a question. I mean, their human hearts were more like rocket boosters. That's the fastest team I've ever been in the ring with, and my question is, 'Do we get the shot at the NXT Tag Titles now?'" Jeff asked. [0:50 - 1:01]

Matt agreed with Jeff, saying they wanted to face Frazer and Axiom with the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships on the line as they were the only titles missing from The Hardy Boyz's arsenal.

Matt Hardy talked about TNA and WWE's partnership

During the same interview, The Hardy Boyz were asked their thoughts on TNA's partnership with WWE. Matt Hardy highlighted that this partnership has opened the door for some dream matches between the stars of the two companies.

Hardy also mentioned that this partnership was a "net positive" for the pro wrestling industry.

"It's magical; it's special to have these dream matches, legitimate dream matches where we have two promotions that are willing to work with one another, and they can, the talent they interact, it's amazing. For us to come here and face Fraxiom unbelievable. For us to come to face the No Quarter Catch Crew is a dream come true, and it is nothing but a net positive for the pro wrestling industry," Matt said. [1:40 - 2:00]

It remains to be seen what Shawn Michaels plans to do regarding The Hardy Boyz's possible match against Fraxiom for the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships.

