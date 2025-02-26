  • home icon
The Hardy Boyz make WWE in-ring return after 5 years against two stars for the first time

By Israel Lutete
Modified Feb 26, 2025 03:59 GMT
The Hardy Boyz are WWE legends (Image via WWE.com)
The Hardy Boyz are WWE legends (Image via WWE.com)

The Hardy Boyz made their return to WWE on the latest episode of NXT. This was their first time having a match on the developmental brand.

The last time Matt and Jeff Hardy competed in a televised tag team match in WWE was on the April 30, 2019, episode of SmackDown. The former parted ways with the company the following year and went to AEW while the latter joined him in 2021. Both stars are signed to TNA currently.

Since the promotion has a working relationship with WWE, The Hardy Boyz were able to compete on NXT this week. They collided with Myles Borne and Tavion Heights of No Quarter Catch Crew. During the match, Jeff Hardy hit Heights with a series of punches and tagged his brother, who delivered an elbow off the middle corner.

Myles Borne planted the former Brother Nero with a powerslam for a two-count. Matt slammed his head on the turnbuckle several times and hit the Side Effects. Tavion Heights powerslammed Matt Hardy and Borne hit the latter with a knee to the spine. Jeff attacked Heights before tagging in, and he delivered an inverted atomic drop on Borne.

The former WWE Champion wiped out both heels with a Whisper in the Wind. NQCC hit Jeff with double-team move and Matt Hardy nailed Borne with the Twist of Fate. Jeff performed the Swanton Bomb and Matt pinned Borne to give The Hardy Boyz the victory tonight.

Edited by Harish Raj S
