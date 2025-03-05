The Hardy Boyz reveal how they honestly feel about returning to WWE and being on NXT

The Hardy Boyz were involved in an in-ring segment on the latest episode of WWE NXT. They were confronted by several stars ahead of their big match at Roadblock.

Ad

Jeff Hardy said last week felt surreal, and that it felt good to be in NXT. He added that it felt very good to be back home in WWE. His brother Matt said they felt the love to come back home to WWE and compete on NXT for the first time. He described their match against No Quarter Catch Crew as exhilarating.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Matt said something special was happening in NXT. The Charismatic Enigma stated that they saw the same fire in Fraxiom that took him and Matt to the next level. The Hardy Boyz were then interrupted by Hank and Tank.

They thanked the TNA Tag Team Champions for showing them what it meant to be a tag team and asked them for advice. Hank said that were missing something and asked what they had to do. Jeff Hardy told them that sometimes you have to take things to the extreme.

Josh Briggs and his partner came out, and they got into a brawl with Hank and Tank. Fraxiom showed up behind The Hardy Boyz. Jeff told the NXT tag champions that they'll see them in New York City.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.