"The heels were mad, the fans were happy," - Former WWE manager discusses John Cena's facial expressions on SmackDown

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently spoke about John Cena's reactions to LA Knight signing up to be his partner at Fastlane.

This past week on SmackDown, Cena showed up and found himself squaring off against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. The Bloodline started a two-on-one beatdown on him before Knight showed up to make the save. He cleared the ring and signed the contract to confirm his partnership with The Cenation Leader at Fastlane.

On a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran mentioned that the crowd was hyped for the whole segment, and it was the best 10 minutes of the show. He explained that the audience cheered for Knight because he came in at just the ring moment and cleared the ring. Jim stated that John Cena's facial expressions made the moment seem even bigger and put LA over as a huge star.

"Huge pop. They knew Cena was supposed to come out. But now they got the pop of LA Knight and it's a surprise too and it's at the right moment. He hits the ring and makes a big comeback. The LA Elbow, the heels powder. He picks up the contract and signs it. Cena gets a shocked face. 'Oh my God!' To sell it like this is big. The heels were mad, the fans were happy. That was ten minutes of wrestling television. We just had to wait an hour and fifty minutes to see it." [From 01:59 to 02:37]

John Cena hasn't won a premium live event match since 2018

When it comes to premium live events, John Cena is on a bit of a losing streak. The Cenation Leader has not won a premium live event match since 2018. His last win came at WWE Super ShowDown, where he teamed up with Bobby Lashley to defeat Kevin Owens and Elias.

Since then, Big Match John has lost to the likes of Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns, and Austin Theory in singles matches.

This Saturday at Fastlane, John Cena will be looking to rectify that record when he and Knight faced the combined might of The Bloodline.

