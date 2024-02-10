"The Hollywood Bloodline", "Traded out Jey" - WWE Universe reacts to Roman Reigns and The Rock possibly forming the new Bloodline

The WWE Universe has reacted to the possibility of Roman Reigns and The Rock forming the new Bloodline.

At the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press conference, Reigns initially chose The Rock as his opponent, instead of Cody Rhodes. However, the two superstars were interrupted by Rhodes before a brawl on the stage ended the night.

The Rock was visibly frustrated by Rhodes' actions and proceeded to slap him before cussing out Triple H backstage. He concluded by asking The Game to 'fix' the situation.

Taking to Twitter/X, the WWE Universe reacted strongly to the possibility of The Rock and Reigns forming a new version of The Bloodline, with The Great One officially joining the group.

Check out the fan reactions on Twitter/X:

The Rock previously discussed the idea of a match against Roman Reigns

The Rock seemingly won't be facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. However, he didn't hold himself back from discussing a potential dream showdown against The Tribal Chief.

Speaking in an interview with the Will Cain Show on Fox News, The Rock stated:

"We're talking about that right now. I'd like to consider myself a long gamer and a builder. So, the idea of going up against Roman Reigns and creating, if we were to do something like that, quite possibly, and I mean this respectfully of all the other WrestleManias before us, and keep in mind, Will, as you know, I was born into the wrestling business with my grandfather and my dad. My grandfather wrestled for Vince McMahon Sr. back when it was called the WWF, my dad came along in the 80s, Rocky Johnson, and here I come along."

He further added:

"So, I think with all the success and the buildup of all the WrestleManias in the past, if we were to do something like that, we could possibly put on the biggest WrestleMania of all time. So, the short answer and the long answer is we're figuring it out."

It remains to be seen if The Rock decides to be in Roman Reigns' corner for WrestleMania 40. There have also been reports of The Great One stepping into the ring for a match at The Showcase of Immortals.

What are your thoughts on The Rock and Reigns forming the new Bloodline? Sound off in the comments section below.

