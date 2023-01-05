The Hurt Business could add 28-year-old superstar to its stable after teasing reunion on RAW, according to WWE Universe

The Hurt Business is one of the most talked about stables in WWE. They are currently disbanded, but seem to be in the process of making a return on WWE RAW. Many in the WWE Universe want NXT's Carmelo Hayes to join the stable on the red brand once it is reformed.

During the Pandemic/Thunderdome Era, The Hurt Business was one of the most famous stables in the company. The stable consisted of MVP, Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin on RAW. Unfortunately, the group split in the beginning of 2021.

Fans have been patiently waiting for the stable to reunite after the old regime separated MVP from Bobby Lashley. Recently, the company has been dropping hints that the faction could return in the near future as members are seen interacting in the background on WWE RAW.

Fans want the group not only to reunite but to take a bright star under their wing. The WWE Universe wants NXT's Carmelo Hayes to join the stable as they feel the rising superstar will be a great addition and the group can help him become a bigger star. Check it out:

It will be interesting to see if Triple H reunites The Hurt Business and adds young stars like Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams to the group.

The Hurt Business' MVP once praised Carmelo Hayes

The careers of Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley changed when MVP agreed to become their manager and started The Hurt Business on the red brand. The stable feuded with RETRIBUTION and successfully held the United States Championship and RAW Tag Team Championships at the same time.

Carmelo Hayes made a name for himself on the Black and Gold brand alongside Trick Williams as he became the NXT North American Champion on two occasions. Several months ago, the CEO of The Hurt Business, MVP, praised the young superstar. Check it out:

"There's a guy down in NXT. He kind of looks like this guy. And like this guy, he doesn't miss! #ballin"

#ballin There's a guy down in NXT. He kind of looks like this guy. And like this guy, he doesn't miss! There's a guy down in NXT. He kind of looks like this guy. And like this guy, he doesn't miss! #ballin https://t.co/6P7Wu73tSp

Hayes recently defeated Apollo Crews on an episode of WWE NXT. It will be interesting to see if WWE decides to bring Carmelo Hayes to the main roster and adds him to the illustrious group in the coming year.

What are your thoughts on Carmelo Hayes and the potential to join the stable on RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

