The Hurt Business members not happy with faction split, decision made by Vince McMahon - Reports

Following the break-up of The Hurt Business on the most recent edition of RAW, lots of viewers expressed their disappointment at the development. On RAW, leader MVP kicked out Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, who are former RAW Tag Team Champions.

According to a recent report from Fightful, the members of the Hurt Business felt very much the same way as the fans in regards to their split. According to the report, the decision to split the successful group was made solely by Vince McMahon.

It has also been stated that both MVP and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley met with Vince McMahon to discuss the move. Apparently, both Lashley and MVP were very vocal about their disagreement with the split, but McMahon was set in his choice. Following the discussion with McMahon, the CEO of WWE was even more adamant that the split had to go ahead.

Fightful has also stated the move from Vince McMahon hasn't been great for the backstage morale of other WWE talent.

Former Hurt Business members will take part in this year's Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

The Hurt Business appears to be no more

WWE recently announced the names of the stars who will be taking part in this year's Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Amongst other big names including Jey Uso and Shinsuke Nakamura, former Hurt Business stars Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin will be taking part.

The Battle Royal will not have its usual place on the WrestleMania card. Following reports of there being no kick-off show at this year's event, which will be spanning two days like last year, next week's SmackDown will be a "special WrestleMania edition."

The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal participants will be: pic.twitter.com/tbWaT000CB — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 1, 2021

On night one of WrestleMania 37, Bobby Lashley will put the WWE Championship on the line against former Champion Drew McIntyre. MVP will accompany Lashley to the ring at the event.