Two title matches announced for next week's WWE RAW

Next week's episode of Monday Night RAW will see two title defenses. The Hurt Business will defend their RAW Tag Team titles against The New Day. Riddle will also defend his United States Championship against RETRIBUTION's Mustafa Ali.

The Hurt Business will be facing some familiar foes in The New Day and will be looking to retain their titles. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin originally won the RAW Tag Team Championships from Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods at TLC in December.

They will be looking to prolong their title reign, which hasn't seen a serious challenger for some time now.

Meanwhile, Riddle will have the daunting task of defending his WWE United States Championship against Mustafa Ali. The Original Bro has been butting heads with the leader of RETRIBUTION for the past few weeks.

Their rivalry might see its culmination next week on RAW, as Ali looks to bring RETRIBUTION its first piece of championship gold.

The WWE Universe will be watching the next episode of RAW closely. Fans could see the two prestigious titles change hands, so it will certainly be an interesting episode for the red brand.

This week's RAW saw a successful title defense

Tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW kicked off with a successful title defense. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley successfully retained his title against former holder, The Miz.

The Almighty's reign could not have gotten off to a better start, as he looks to enter WrestleMania 37 as champion. You can watch Lashley's dominant performance here.

Bobby Lashley won the WWE Championship for the first time in his career last week, ending a 16-year wait. The victory itself was a historic one, as he became only the third African-American WWE Champion in history.

Both The Hurt Business and Riddle will be looking to continue the trend of successful title defenses on next week's RAW. Will they be able to come out on top in their respective endeavors next week? Let us know down below.