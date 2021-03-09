WATCH: Bobby Lashley has new entrance, dominates The Miz in first WWE Title defense

Last week in the main event of RAW, Bobby Lashley defeated The Miz to become WWE Champion for the first time. Tonight he beat The A-Lister once again and had a new entrance as well.

Bobby Lashley made his way to the ring after a promo from The Miz, sporting a brand new entrance that really solidifies The All Mighty as a main event player in WWE right now.

The match went as you would expect, with Lashley dominating the former two-time WWE Champion and making him tap out to The Hurt Lock just like last week.

The CEO Of The Hurt Business also had a new entrance as he made his way to the ring. Fans have been raving about the entrance on social media and many feel it fits his current character well. You can see the full entrance below.

Who will challenge Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania?

Following the match, Drew McIntyre was interviewed backstage, and it seemed like he was issuing a challenge to The All Mighty.

If McIntyre ends up facing Lashley at Fastlane, where does that leave both men for WrestleMania? It's no secret that the WWE Universe would love to see Brock Lesnar return and challenge The All Mighty for the WWE Championship. However, The Beast Incarnate is not currently under contract with the company.

While Lesnar's contract situation can easily change, it's not something you want to depend on happening. The best-case scenario is that the WWE Championship isn't defended at Fastlane at all, and McIntyre faces Lashley at WrestleMania.

The WWE title picture should become more clear in the next couple of weeks.

Did you enjoy watching Bobby Lashley dominate The Miz around again tonight on RAW? Who do you want to see his face at WrestleMania? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.