Details on Veer Mahaan's WWE RAW opponent; past AEW connection disclosed

WWE Superstar Veer Mahaan unleashed his destructive side once again on this week's RAW as he defeated an enhancement talent. The man who squared off against Mahaan on Monday is Rex Lawless.

Veer has been unmatched and merciless since appearing on RAW after WrestleMania 38. He started his assault with an attack on former World Heavyweight Champion Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik. Like the past few weeks, Veer eased his way to victory last night.

In WWE programming, the local talent was shown as Frank Lowman, hailing from Hartford, Connecticut - the venue for yesterday's show. In reality, it was Lawless who plies his trade as an independent wrestler. Rex, who is from Long Island, New York, has wrestled for several; promotions, including AEW on Dark/Elevation in the past year.

He also sent out a tweet after the show:

"Hey brothers, that was really cool! I’m still driving home and I really didn’t get a chance to go through the messages and everything yet. I’m going to give a big generic thank you to everybody here for now! I will try to respond more individually soon!! "

Rex @RexLawless1 Hey brothers, that was really cool! I'm still driving home and I really didn't get a chance to go through the messages and everyrhing yet. I'm going to give a big generic thank you to everybody here for now! I will try to respond more individually soon!! Hey brothers, that was really cool! I'm still driving home and I really didn't get a chance to go through the messages and everyrhing yet. I'm going to give a big generic thank you to everybody here for now! I will try to respond more individually soon!! ❤❤

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo comments on the possibility of Veer Mahaan joining Judgment Day

American podcaster Vince Russo has shared his thoughts on Veer Mahaan joining Edge's faction Judgment Day.

Edge and Damian Priest were joined by Rhea Ripley in the heel faction as the latter assisted The Master Manipulator to win his match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania Backlash.

Speaking to Sportskeeda's Dr. Chris Featherstone recently, the former WWE head writer noted that the 33-year-old could be the one to execute the Rated-R Superstar's dirty plans.

“They’re dressed to the nines and I like that," said Russo. "I like the gothic dressed-up [look]… I like that. But what that means is they’re gonna need a hired assassin. They don’t do the dirty work. They’re prim, proper. Edge speaks well, Damian Priest speaks well. They need a hired assassin. Bro, why not the one we always talk about… Veer Mahaan!”

It will be interesting to see if WWE plans to add more members to the Judgment Day after the recent addition of Ripley.

Do you think Mahaan would be a good fit for Judgment Day? Sound off below.

Why did WWE release the next Brock Lesnar? We asked a WWE hall of Famer right here.

Edited by Pratik Singh