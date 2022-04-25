Vince Russo on male WWE star possibly joining Edge and Damian Priest's faction (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes Edge and Damian Priest should hire Veer Mahaan as part of their new group on WWE RAW.

Priest joined forces with Edge at WrestleMania 38 to help the Hall of Famer pick up a victory over AJ Styles. Meanwhile, Mahaan re-debuted on the post-WrestleMania 38 episode of RAW with an attack on Dominik and Rey Mysterio.

It has been heavily speculated that Rhea Ripley could join Edge's faction in the near future. Russo, WWE’s former head writer, explained to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone why Mahaan should also become The Rated R-Superstar's ally:

“They’re dressed to the nines and I like that," said Russo. "I like the gothic dressed-up [look]… I like that. But what that means is they’re gonna need a hired assassin. They don’t do the dirty work. They’re prim, proper. Edge speaks well, Damian Priest speaks well. They need a hired assassin. Bro, why not the one we always talk about… Veer Mahaan!” [3:10-3:40]

How Veer Mahaan could help Edge and Damian Priest in WWE

Veer Mahaan defeated Dominik Mysterio on the April 11 episode of RAW before picking up a win over Jeff Brooks on April 18. Jinder Mahal’s former ally has also emerged victorious against R-Truth at recent live events.

If Mahaan does join Edge’s group, Vince Russo thinks the RAW star should attack rivals while the Hall of Famer watches on alongside Priest:

“Why not Veer Mahaan as the hired assassin? They [Edge and Priest] let him out the cage and he does their dirty work. They don’t get their hands dirty," Russo continued. [3:41-3:55]

Mahaan and Mahal lost against Priest and John Cena in an untelevised match after the August 9, 2021 episode of RAW. Other than that, the former baseball player has not crossed paths with Edge and Priest in WWE.

