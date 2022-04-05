Veer Mahaan returns on WWE RAW; attacks former world champion

WWE RAW Superstar Veer Mahaan returned to television on the RAW after WrestleMania and surprisingly attacked The Mysterios on the brand.

Veer Mahaan debuted on the main roster last year when he formed an alliance with Jinder Mahal and Shanky on WWE RAW. The trio were split in the Draft last year, with Mahaan drafted to the red brand while the other two were drafted to SmackDown. Over the last few months, WWE has teased Mahaan's return, teasing it on social media and on shows with vignettes.

On the WWE RAW after WrestleMania 38, Veer Mahaan returned and attacked three-time world champion Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik.

Dominik faced The Miz in a singles match on the show and went on to lose the bout. After the match ended, Mahaan's music hit, and he walked out to the ring, to a huge ovation from the crowd.

But cheers turned to jeers for Mahaan after he attacked the father-son duo, and it seems that he will now be presented as a heel on WWE television.

Mahaan's last match on WWE RAW came last September when he was in a six-man tag team match alongside his former stablemates Jinder Mahal and Shanky. It has to be noted that Mahaan has wrestled in singles matches on WWE's Main Event show over the last few months.

Former star talks about new WWE RAW Veer Mahaan's debut

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, former WWE Superstar Jeet Rama was skeptical about Mahaan's RAW debut.

"It’s hard to say anything. Maybe there’s no story for him. Can’t say anything. But when he comes to RAW, makes his debut, we can arrive at a conclusion then. I would hope that his performance is good. But we’ve never seen this ‘coming to RAW’ business so many times. With all the memes that are being made, imagine the kind of pressure on Veer Mahaan," said Rama.

It remains to be seen whether he enters a prolonged feud with the Mysterios or WWE has something else lined up for him.

What did you make of Veer Mahaan's return to RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha