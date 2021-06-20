The IIconics' new tag team name possibly revealed

Former WWE Superstars Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, together known as The IIconics, have applied to trademark the term "The IInspiration."

Peyton Royce (Cassie Lee) and Billie Kay (Jessica McKay) recently filed a trademark for "The IInspiration" with the USPTO. This indicates that the duo are seemingly going to work as a tag team somewhere down the line with The IInspiration being their new moniker. The description of the trademark can be read below (courtesy PWInsider):

G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts

The IIconics did well for themselves as a tag team during their WWE run

Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay were paired together shortly after their arrival in WWE NXT back in 2015. Their first tag team outing saw them taste defeat against Bayley and Carmella. The IIconics made their main roster debut on the SmackDown brand on April 10, 2018. They attacked SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair which led to Carmella cashing in her Money In The Bank briefcase to win the coveted belt.

The IIconics' biggest moment in WWE came at WrestleMania 35. They competed in a Tag Team Fatal Four-Way match for the WWE Women's Tag Team titles against Bayley & Sasha Banks, Nia Jax & Tamina Snuka, and Beth Phoenix & Natalya at the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

Jessica McKay pinned Bayley in the end and this resulted in The IIconics becoming the first all-Australian tag team champions in company history. Here's McKay talking about the historic victory:

"It always gives us goosebumps when we talk about it. It was so special. I mean, to have a goal to get to WWE together, and then to reach that, then have a goal to help climb the women’s tag division and to do that. But then to also win the championships at WrestleMania, like not many people can say they won a championship at WrestleMania. So we were just so grateful, and it was like the highlight of our career. Everything we worked for came down to that one night," said Billie Kay."

The IIconics split last year after they lost a match to The Riott Squad. Lee didn't do much of note on the RAW brand for the remainder of her run. Jessica McKay seemed to be doing fine as a comedy character on the blue brand before her surprise release.

