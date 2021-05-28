"I don't think we will ever understand" - The IIconics open up about the moment they found out about their WWE release

The IIconics were the most recent guests on Busted Open Radio this week. During their appearance, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions discussed their surprising release from the company last month.

On finding out about her release, Jessica McKay (formerly known as Billie Kay) said:

"I wish I knew, to be honest. When I said that I was in - it was a total shock. I had no idea. When I got the phonecall, I thought that it was in regards to something else. I was like 'oh, they need me to do something, I'm needed for something else'. And when I heard those words, you know 'we're going to release you', my heart just dropped, and I was just, I was so shocked. I was just heartbroken. I don't have any answers, and I don't think that I'm ever gonna get answers. So at the moment I'm just trying to like, just have peace with that."

Cassie Lee, who was known as Peyton Royce during her days as one half of The IIconics, added:

"So, it was absolutely a shock, because, obviously they do the budget cuts once a year, but they hadn't done it in a while, and then I thought last years was just purely because of the pandemic, so I didn't see it coming and maybe I should have, especially because I was really doing nothing. Since they spilt us up."

The IIconics were split by WWE in the second half of 2020, following a feud with The Riott Squad, who reformed around the same time. Following the split, Kay (McKay) was drafted to SmackDown, and Royce (Lee) was moved to RAW. The shock split of The IIconics didn't appear to go down well with their fanbase.

In the same interview, Lee gave more details about the moment that she was released from her WWE contract.

"So, I was like, laying in the middle of a massage in my bedroom, and the husband walks in and says 'you should probably check your phone', and I was like 'uh, okay'. And then I checked it, and I was like 'yep, I'm done.'. Jumped up off the bed, not wearing anything, and that's when I realized what was going down."

The former member of The IIconics also spoke about her feelings following her WWE release:

"Um, complete shock, and I feel like we're still going through waves with it, where it's like, one day I'll feel like, so free and so excited for these opportunities now that we can take upon ourselves, you know. And then other days I'm just, like, I sit there wondering... I just don't understand, and like Jess said, I don't think we will ever understand and I don't think there's much of a reason other than cuts had to be made."

The full episode of Busted Open Radio featuring The IIconics is available to stream here.

