The IIconics return on Monday Night RAW

Monday nights are now IICONIC!

The IIconics have been absent from WWE TV for quite some time. The last time we saw Billie Kay and Peyton Royce together, they had been drafted to Monday Night RAW as part of a supplemental pick in the 2019 Draft all the way back in October last year.

The duo lost their Women's Tag Team Championships to Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, the current and first-ever two-time champions, on August 5th, ending their reign at 120 days. With Asuka and Kairi Sane out of the tag title picture, it seemed that now was the perfect time for the Australians to make their long-awaited return to the ring.

The IIconics pick up where they left off

During A Moment of Bliss, The IIconics interrupted Bliss and Cross before challenging them to a match. At first, they demanded a title bout, but settled for a non-title match. Regardless, they weren't leaving the ring without a shot against the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Shortly after, Kay and Bliss were facing Bliss-Cross Applesauce in a non-title match. While it seemed Cross and Bliss were going to pull out another impressive win, a shot to Bliss's throat allowed the IIconics to plant Bliss with an elevated swing out facebuster, pinning the Goddess.