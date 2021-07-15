The IIconics say goodbye to their former characters as their WWE 90-day non-competes expire

The former IIconics are on the move, but to where is anybody's guess. Today marks the date where the 90-day non-competes of several released WWE talents expire, including Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay (formally known as Peyton Royce and Billie Kay)

On social media this afternoon, The Iconics took to Twitter to say goodbye to their former WWE character counterparts. Cassie Lee got the ball rolling, letting her fans know that she will be forever thankful for the opportunity to create Peyton Royce. It's evident that this character meant a lot to her.

"I'll forever be thankful for the opportunity to create Peyton Royce *heart emoji* *praying hands emoji*," Cassie Lee tweeted.

Where will The IIconics land in the coming weeks?

A few hours later, Jessica McKay followed suit, sending out a tweet that said that Billie Kay would forever be in her heart.

"I love you BK *heart emoji* You'll forever be in my heart," Jessica McKay tweeted.

As for where The IIconics will end up, there are a couple of possibilities this week alone as Fyter Fest Night One of AEW Dynamite airs tonight on TNT. Cassie Lee's husband, Shawn Spears, works for the company, so there is always the possibility they could end up there.

IMPACT Wrestling also has their big Slammiversary pay-per-view this weekend which is promising a lot of surprises. With them looking to strengthen their Knockouts tag team division, IMPACT would certainly be a great place for The IIconics to reunite.

Are you excited for the future of The IIconics? Where do you think the former Billie Kay and Peyton Royce end up? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

