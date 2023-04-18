"The internet would fully explode" - Fans want former WWE Universal Champion to join the new Bullet Club in AEW

A newer version of the Bullet Club was recently formed in AEW, dubbed Bullet Club Gold, which consists of Jay White and Juice Robinson.

Fans on social media have now expressed their interest in former Universal Champion Goldberg potentially joining the faction in AEW, who is currently a free agent.

Throughout his career, Goldberg has mostly worked on his own without the need for a faction. Surprisingly, though, a large portion of fans want the veteran superstar to join forces with White and Robinson under Tony Khan's promotion.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

🐅🦚 AUBwins 🏇🏁⚾️🥎 @AuBwins @AEW_ONE @JayWhiteNZ @Goldberg That would be a curveball I never expected lol. Honestly though, a faction for him may be a place that would work better than trying to stay as a single wrestler. @AEW_ONE @JayWhiteNZ @Goldberg That would be a curveball I never expected lol. Honestly though, a faction for him may be a place that would work better than trying to stay as a single wrestler.

Goldberg's last WWE match was at Elimination Chamber 2022, when he unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

His last victory inside the squared circle was against Bobby Lashley, whom he faced at Crown Jewel 2021 in a No Holds Barred Falls Count Anywhere Match.

The Bullet Club has undergone massive changes in 2023

2023 has already turned out to be a major year for the Bullet Club. The faction originally lost its leader Jay White, who left New Japan Pro Wrestling after losing to Hikuleo in a Loser Leaves Japan Match on February 11, 2023.

The Switchblade was highly influential for the BC, as he recruited several notable members to the faction, including Juice Robinson, Ace Austin, Chris Bey, and others. He also brought back Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows for another stint in the faction.

Upon White's exit from New Japan after his match against Eddie Kingston at the Battle in the Valley, he was attacked by David Finlay. Finlay then declared himself the new leader of BC and aligned himself with Gedo, White's former manager.

Finlay recently booted El Phantasmo out of the BC and recruited Clark Connors into the faction. It remains to be seen if Finlay and White will cross paths with their respective versions of the BC.

