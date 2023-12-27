The Iron Claw was "miserable" despite its silver linings, says Bill Apter (Exclusive)

While The Iron Claw movie has earned praise for it's execution, veteran journalist Bill Apter believes the film itself was quite "miserable."

The plot of movie chronicles the events involving the Von Erich family. While the story presented is not absolutely accurate, it is inspired by real life events. The tragic movie has its good parts, but Bill Apter thinks there are quite a few misses overall.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted this week, the veteran journalist discussed the aspects of The Iron Claw he liked as well as the ones he disliked. For instance, Apter was appalled by the presentation of Ric Flair, which he deemed to be "embarrasing." After touching on the topic of MJF's work as well, he gave a one line review of the film.

"So I am gonna say what I said on the original review, that it was one of the most miserable, but well-done tragedy movies I have ever seen." [18:14 onwards]

You can check out the full episode here:

As of now, it remains to be seen how the movie will do in the long run in terms of box office collections and reception.

