The Iron Sheik makes scathing remarks about two-time WWE Hall of Famer in his latest tweet

The Iron Sheik is one of the most notoriously expletive-loving WWE Legends of all time. His curse-laden tweets are somewhat of a meme in the wrestling fandom. His latest tweet was directed at one of his favorite targets: two-time Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan.

Sheik has, on many occasions, laid into Hogan and showed his dislike towards the 12-time world champion. The two share some in-ring history as well. In fact, The Hulkster won his first WWF Championship after defeating The Iron Sheik on January 23, 1984 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Due to several factors, the relationship between Sheik and Hogan has deteriorated throughout the years, to the point that the former has publicly called Hulk a "dumb son of a b**ch" and a "jabroni" dozens of times on social media.

The Iron Sheik recently took to Twitter to wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving. He would then exclude Hulk Hogan from his greetings and share his disdain for the 'Real American'.

"HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ALL MY AMERICAN FANS EXCEPT THAT PIECE OF S**T HULK HOGAN YOU CAN GO F**K YOURSELF FOREVER," Sheik wrote in all caps.

You can see the tweet here.

WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik has revealed how he enjoyed beating up Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan's first WWE/F Championship win is one of the most iconic moments in wrestling history. Just weeks after returning to the company, The Hulkster took on The Iron Sheik for the title on January 23, 1984. After being beaten down for most of the bout, Hogan started to 'Hulk up' and won the match.

While the 60-year-old has shown nothing but gratitude for that moment 38 years ago, Sheik recently took to Twitter to reveal his favorite memory as a wrestler: beating up Hogan during their title match.

"BEATING THE F**K OUT OF THAT NO GOOD DUMB SON OF A B**CH HULK HOGAN," the WWE Hall of Famer tweeted.

While The Iron Sheik's tweets are usually absurd, curse-laden, and NSFW in nature, they are a great source of entertainment for wrestling fans on social media.

