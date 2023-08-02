"The irony of this dude," "Zzzzzzzzzzz" - Fans disagree with Roman Reigns' bold statement ahead of SummerSlam 2023

Roman Reigns' bold comment about his Undisputed WWE Universal title reign didn't sit well with a lot of fans.

The Tribal Chief has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for more than a year at this point. He is all set to defend the title against his cousin Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat at SummerSlam 2023.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Roman Reigns tells ESPN First Take that no one has a chance of ever beating him 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/IFn8dWCjCj

Roman Reigns recently appeared on First Take and made a bold comment about someone possibly ending his title reign. Reigns is quite confident that no one in the company is capable of putting an end to his legendary reign as WWE's top champion. The comments received thousands of reactions from fans on social media. Let's check out some notable ones below:

Fans don't agree with Reigns' statement

Roman Reigns has already declared himself the greatest of all time

Reigns added the WWE Championship to his arsenal at WrestleMania 38 last year. He won the belt by putting down his arch-rival Brock Lesnar. Mere days before the mega event, Reigns appeared on The Michael Kay Show and declared himself the GOAT.

"To me, I’m not trying to get there, I believe I’m there," Reigns said. "I believe I’m living in the day of The GOAT within my own performance. I’m just constantly pushing myself, and for many reasons, I feel like I’m surrounded by the greatest and me as a singles competitors, as the Universal Champion, as the top guy of WWE, the face of this billion dollar company, I’m the greatest of all time."

Since Reigns made this comment, he's beaten some of the biggest names in the business. He is still the top guy in all of WWE and is determined to keep his spot intact. Reigns will face Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat at SummerSlam 2023 and there are many fans who are rooting for the latter to finally dethrone The Tribal Chief.

What do you think of Roman Reigns' statement? Sound off!

