The Judgment Day announced for tag team match on this week's WWE RAW

The Judgment Day is scheduled for a tag team match on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW.

The faction showed up on SmackDown this past Friday night and ruined Rey Mysterio's moment. The WWE legend was the first superstar announced for the 2023 Hall of Fame but didn't get a chance to soak it in due to The Judgment Day immediately interrupting him.

Dominik mocked his father and claimed that the 48-year-old doesn't belong in the Hall of Fame, but Rey chose not to respond. Rhea Ripley also confronted Charlotte Flair ahead of their SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. Ripley vowed to take the title from The Queen at the biggest show of the year in Los Angeles.

The heel faction will continue their rivalry against Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis on this week's edition of WWE RAW. Last Monday, Johnny Gargano picked up a victory over Finn Balor after Edge provided a distraction.

WWE recently announced that on this week's red brand, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio will take on Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis in a tag team match.

Rhea Ripley wants WWE SmackDown star to join The Judgment Day

Rhea Ripley recently disclosed that she Liv Morgan to join The Judgment Day.

Ripley is scheduled to challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. She earned the title shot by winning the Women's Royal Rumble match in January.

Rhea and Liv Morgan were the first two entrants in the match and made it to the end. Eventually, The Eradicator sent Liv flying over the top rope to win the bout and earn a title shot at the biggest show of the year.

Speaking on WWE Deutschland, the 26-year-old suggested that Liv join the group because they could possibly take her to the next level.

"Someone that is a little bit crazy but very, very resilient, someone that I know could be capable of so much more is Liv Morgan. My former tag team partner Liv Morgan. I think she would suit The Judgment Day extremely well, and I think that if she decides to join us, we can take her to the next level," said Ripley. [From 27:07 to 27:45]

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Rhea Ripley says The Judgment Day would elevate Liv Morgan Rhea Ripley says The Judgment Day would elevate Liv Morgan 👀 https://t.co/cQhVBKnBD7

The Judgment Day has become one of the most popular acts in the promotion after many believed it would fail after Edge left the group. It will be interesting to see if all four faction members are booked for a match at WrestleMania 39.

Who do you think will win the tag team match on WWE RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes