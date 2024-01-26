The Judgment Day have an "executive decision" ahead of them in a specific situation, says WWE Superstar (Exclusive)

According to WWE Superstar R-Truth, The Judgment Day may have a very important decision to make if things turn out a certain way at Royal Rumble 2024.

With Damian Priest announcing his entry in the Royal Rumble, the chances of Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and R-Truth being in the match are also substantial. If by chance all the members of the Judgment Day end up as the last survivors in the ring alongside R-Truth, it would certainly make for an interesting ending.

Speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda's Senior Editor Bill Apter, R-Truth shared his thoughts on what would happen in that situation.

"I can't answer that question, my brothers are watching right now... I think if us guys was left in the ring at Royal Rumble, I think somebody would have to make an executive decision, and get out. All of us are leaders, know what I am saying? All of us are leaders. There will be an executive decision to be made if that was to happen... and I think I should be the one that, you know I mean, I'll talk to my brothers about that later though." [1:09 onwards]

Judgment Day T-shirts and merchandise are available in the WWE Shop. Do check them out!

R-Truth apparently thought about joining another WWE stable before The Judgment Day

Before attempting to join The Judgment Day, R-Truth had considered joining the Bloodline as well.

Speaking to Sporf in a recent interview, the veteran stated:

“I thought about joining The Bloodline but they be tripping. That’s my other family, y’know what I’m saying? Big Uce, old Romy Rome, he be tripping. Me and Jimmy are cool but they be having that family turmoil. And I like that family togetherness. I like to live, laugh and love. The Judgement Day, we got that family bond. We love each other. I can’t leave the Judgement Day hanging though, man. They need me," said Truth.

As of now, it remains to be seen what R-Truth plans to do next in WWE.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the Exclusive YouTube video.

Rhea Ripley explains how a Triple H vs. Ric Flair match got her into wrestling. Check out the video below.

WWE Superstar THREATENS to throw The Rock out of the Rumble HERE.