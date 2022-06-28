The Judgment Day to face former tag team champions on RAW next week

Finn Balor and Damian Priest are yet to have a match on RAW since the former became a member of Judgment Day. It was announced that the duo would face former SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Mysterios, on RAW next week.

This week on RAW, the two Judgment Day members confronted Rey and Dominik Mysterio, with the latter being teased as the group's newest member.

Balor even took a shot at Rey Mysterio, implying that everyone overlooked the latter's upcoming 20th anniversary of his WWE debut.

WWE @WWE



@ArcherofInfamy #WWERaw "The door of #TheJudgmentDay is always open ... especially those led by so-called leaders that just lead you down the wrong path."@ArcherofInfamy @FinnBalor "The door of #TheJudgmentDay is always open ... especially those led by so-called leaders that just lead you down the wrong path."@ArcherofInfamy @FinnBalor #WWERaw https://t.co/HGAIsHj3dV

Following the tense segment, WWE announced that Finn Balor and Damian Priest would face The Mysterios next week. They have faced each other on Main Event, where The Mysterios won via disqualification.

One of the members, Rhea Ripley, was initially supposed to challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at Money in the Bank 2022.

However, she wasn't medically cleared to compete and was replaced by Carmella. Will Balor and Priest get the win over The Mysterios and convince Dominik to join them? Fans will have to tune into RAW next week to find out.

What happened after AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door? Click here for more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far