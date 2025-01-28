The Judgment Day fails to enter illustrious list on WWE RAW

The Judgment Day hasn't been able to dominate WWE RAW the same way after they booted out Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley from the group. To make matters worse, the faction recently failed to enter an illustrious list.

The Judgment Day lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania XL, and the management decided to split the belts. A new set of belts appeared on both brands, and the villainous faction was able to get their hands on gold once again.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio failed to recapture the World Tag Team Championship from The War Raiders. However, that wasn't the only sad news for the faction.

In the past, D-Generation X and Nexus captured the belts in the Stamford-based promotion with three different members of the same group. The Judgment Day failed to do so on last night's edition with Mysterio and McDonagh.

The group previously achieved the feat with Finn Balor and Damian Priest and Balor and JD McDonagh. Unfortunately, The Judgment Day couldn't enter the illustrious list, and it'll be interesting to see what the group does next heading into WrestleMania 41.

The Judgment Day's JD McDonagh will be out of action following WWE RAW

In 2023, JD McDonagh received his main roster call-up during the annual WWE Draft and joined Monday Night RAW. The star came to Finn Balor's immediate attention, as The Prince was his former mentor.

In the coming months, McDonagh became an official member of The Judgment Day as he helped the group in several tough spots. Unfortunately, he will be out of action for months following the recent edition of Monday Night RAW.

In the latest edition of WWE RAW, Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh faced The War Raiders for the World Tag Team Championship. During the match, McDonagh hit a moonsault and hit the commentator's desk awkwardly.

After the show, the 34-year-old star revealed he was injured, and the spot caused him a few broken ribs and a punctured lung. Moreover, he stated he would be out of action for a couple of months.

McDonagh is set to miss several events leading up to WrestleMania 41, and the biggest show of the year as well.

