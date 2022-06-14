The Judgment Day finally admits why they kicked Edge out of the faction

On the latest episode of RAW, fans were anticipating what The Judgment Day had to say in the aftermath of last week. While it was a small segment, the trio revealed why they kicked Edge out of the faction despite him being the founder and leader.

For the uninitiated, Edge was kicked out of the faction last week, with Finn Balor being revealed as the newest member. However, on the latest episode of RAW, there seemed to be questions about whether they even had a leader in the first place.

In a promo towards Bianca Belair, Finn Balor had this to say about why they kicked Edge out of the group:

"We're tired of playing nice. We're tired of taking orders. That's why we knocked Edge from his pedastal. And removed him from Judgment Day."

Fellow member Damian Priest also went into more detail, stating that Edge's actions didn't match his words:

"Edge had the right idea when he started Judgment Day. It was meant to be a movement for those who were tired of living their lives for others. But his actions contradicted his mission statement. He painted himself as our leader and then would tell us to not do as we're told. He sealed his own fate. And now The Judgment Day are all equals."

It will be interesting to see if Balor is the new leader or if they are genuinely equal in the faction. However, the trio stating that they are equals indicates that they may no longer have an official leader. One thing is for sure: Edge will be a babyface upon his return.

