The Judgment Day left frustrated after popular duo escape with a win on WWE SmackDown

Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate faced The Judgment Day duo of Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

Since reuniting with Tyler Bate, Pete Dunne has experienced a rejuvenation in his career. The duo have maintained an undefeated streak as a tag team on the main roster, and are on the brink of becoming the new WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions. Ahead of their title match against Damian Priest and Finn Balor at the 2024 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, they sought to extend their winning streak by facing Dirty Dom and JD during this week's show.

McDonagh and Bate started the match for their respective teams, engaging in intricate mat grappling. Bate and Dunne seized control of the bout, showcasing their chemistry with seamless and frequent tags.

Dirty Dom and JD displayed resilience, staging a comeback during the match. Mysterio even executed the 619 at one point. However, The Bruiserweight and The Big Strong Boi, undeterred, rallied back and secured an impressive victory by executing the double Tyler Driver.

Following the bout, Balor and Priest attempted to ambush Bate and Dunne, but they skillfully evaded the attack and emerged unscathed. It will intriguing to see whether the recently reunited duo can dethrone Judgment Day and emerge as the new champions coming out of Perth, Australia.

