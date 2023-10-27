The Judgment Day member breaks silence following major title defense at the recent WWE live event

WWE Superstar Damian Priest recently broke the silence after defeating The New Day at a recent live event.

At a WWE live event, The Archer of Infamy and Finn Balor successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against The New Day (Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston). Despite the continuous efforts from Woods and Kingston, the heel stable managed to win the bout.

During the ending moments of the match, Priest hit Kingston with his Money in the Bank briefcase, while Balor held on to the latter, thus picking up the win. Opening up to social media, The Archer of Infamy posted a picture, quoting:

"Rise and take it easy."

Rhea Ripley reflected on Damian Priest replacing Roman Reigns as WWE's biggest star

While speaking in an exclusive interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Rhea Ripley mentioned that, according to her, Priest is ready to take The Tribal Chief's position.

The Eradicator further added that she has known The Archer of Infamy for a long time. She is aware of his capabilities. Rhea stated that Damian has finally made a name for himself in the industry and can achieve whatever he wants in the upcoming years.

"I think he's ready to take Roman's spot," Ripley said. "Damian is ready for anything. I've known this man pretty much the entire time that I've been in NXT. I came to the main roster the exact same time as him. We did our initiation together. I know what he's capable of and I think that the sky is the limit, and if he wants to get whatever gold he wants, I think he can do it."

It would be exciting to see what plans the company has going forward for Senor Money in the Bank in the near future.

