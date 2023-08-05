The Judgment Day member gives surprising reason why he was hesitant to join the stable at first

The Judgment Day has been the most dominant group in WWE since the collapse of The Bloodline. However, Finn Balor was hesitant to join the group at first due to his previous affiliation with The Bullet Club.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge formed The Judgment Day during his WrestleMania 39 feud with AJ Styles last year. Damian Priest was the first one to join followed by Rhea Ripley. Balor was then introduced as their newest member who led a coup and kicked Edge out of the group.

In an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, the former WWE Universal Champion opened up about joining a new stable and how hesitant he was at first.

"Having had success with Bullet Club, I knew there was going to be comparisons made had I been involved in another group, so I was always reluctant to go that direction," Balor said. "However, when the chance to work with Damian was presented, I didn't hesitate for a second. Damian and I have always had a very good relationship since we met at NXT, and I felt that this group could be something completely different."

The Judgment Day would later add Dominik Mysterio to the fold. The foursome had mixed results initially, but recently turned a massive corner. Rhea Ripley won a championship at WrestleMania 39, Damian Priest won the Money in the Bank briefcase and Dirty Dom became the NXT North American Champion.

Finn Balor why he joined The Judgment Day

Even though he was hesitant to join a new group after being associated with the Bullet Club for most of his career, Finn Balor had a change of heart. Balor told Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated why he joined The Judgment Day.

"For me personally, I was at a point in my career where I knew that something had to change," Balor said. "So the timing of this was perfect, and very similar to my NJPW turn. Finally, I could channel my real frustrations I was feeling into the character, and I had no doubt that this was the right move."

Balor is also set to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam. Rollins has had Balor's number in their last two matches but will the third time be a charm?

Will Finn Balor win the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam? Share your answers in the comments section below.

