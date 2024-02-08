The Judgment Day member reacts to infighting among faction ahead of WWE RAW

The Judgment Day has been having a rough time in WWE over the past few months. A self-proclaimed member of the fearsome group recently reacted to their current situation days before a big match. The name in question is R-Truth.

WWE fans have seen The Judgment Day in some of the biggest matches and segments on RAW over the past year. Rhea Ripley has had her fair share of problems on the brand since Nia Jax took an interest in her Women's World Championship.

Meanwhile, a few top tag teams have been chasing Damian Priest and Finn Balor's Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. While they have been doing an excellent job as champions, the duo's run has seemingly been overshadowed by Priest's inability to cash in the Money in the Bank contract.

The most entertaining story involving The Judgment Day has arguably been the arrival of R-Truth. The 52-year-old claims to be a part of the faction, and he is all set to take on his 'stablemate,' JD McDonagh, in a match on RAW next week.

On Twitter, Twitter Truth posted an image from the movie Twilight along with a quote that said, "My family, we're different from others." He added his own caption to the tweet, making it even more hilarious.

"Live, laugh & Love [emoji] #TheJudgmentDay," Truth wrote.

Check out what R-Truth had to say ahead of his scheduled match on RAW:

Truth has breathed new life into the group, featuring in several entertaining segments alongside members of The Judgment Day. It will be interesting to see how the creative team continues to book him alongside the heels.

The Judgment Day will likely compete in some big matches at WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth

The Judgment Day has been involved in some high-profile rivalries in WWE since its inception. There were rumors that Dominik Mysterio was set to face Brock Lesnar at Elimination Chamber: Perth. However, Bron Breakker could take Lesnar's spot after "Dirty" Dom eliminated him from the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest will also feature at the premium live event. They will defend their gold against either DIY or Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne.

Rhea Ripley will likely headline the show as the Australian superstar will face Nia Jax with the Women's World Championship on the line. The Eradicator is expected to receive a loud pop from the crowd as she will be performing on her home turf.

Do you want to see WWE legend R-Truth continue his angle with The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments section below.

