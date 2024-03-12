The Judgment Day member sends message ahead of major RAW match

The Judgment Day is one of the most successful factions in WWE presently. Stable member JD McDonagh recently sent out a message ahead of his major match on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW.

Tonight's episode of the red brand will feature a six-man Gauntlet match to determine the No.1. contender for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania XL. The superstars scheduled for the match are Sami Zayn, Chad Gable, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bronson Reed, Ricochet, and JD McDonagh.

McDonagh recently took to Instagram Stories to send out a message heading into Monday Night RAW. The Judgment Day member posted a graphic of the upcoming Gauntlet match:

"Winner goes to WrestleMania XL," he wrote.

The Judgment Day member opens up about the current WWE Tag Team division

The Judgment Day members Damian Priest and Finn Balor defeated Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso on the October 16 edition of Monday Night RAW to win back the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship titles.

During an interview with Inside The Ropes, Damian Priest stated that The Judgment Day takes pride in making sure the importance of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles stays intact. The Archer of Infamy further issued a challenge to the entire WWE tag team division to take the championships away from them:

"It’s neat to know that we’re carrying that tradition of making sure that the titles stay important and we take pride in that. We don’t want the titles to fall off again. I don’t think anybody does, you can tell by how many people want the tag team championships. It’s not just tag teams, it’s individual big stars that want to team up with somebody to take the titles from us. I think that’s awesome. Come at us boys because we’re here and we’re staying. So it’s pretty neat," said Damian Priest. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

JD McDonagh is the only member of the faction who has yet to win a title after joining the heel faction. The Irishman would look to win the Gauntlet match and challenge The Ring General for his Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania XL.