The Judgment Day offers "a spot" to former champion on WWE RAW

Balor &amp; Priest were looking to add a new member to the group
Balor, Priest and Rhea Ripley are a part of The Judgment Day
Liam Power
Modified Sep 13, 2022 06:58 AM IST

WWE faction The Judgment Day offered a place in their group to former United States Champion Matt Riddle on the latest episode of RAW.

Monday Night RAW kicked off with Seth Rollins taking to the ring to talk about how he was done feuding with Riddle and wanting to vie for a title. However, The VIsionary was interrupted by The Original Bro, who is not yet done with him. She launched into Rollins with punches and kicks, causing the former world champion to flee through the crowd.

After the brawl, The Judgment Day's music began to play. Finn Balor and Damian Priest then walked out to confront The Original Bro. They talked about Riddle's personal issues and about how they can make all his problems go away.

They then offered the former United States Champion a 'spot' in their group, which the latter declined. Balor then told Riddle that he was either with them or against them and attacked the former US Champion.

Riddle held the ring as RAW went to a commercial break. He took on The Judgment Day's Finn Balor when the show came back on the air.

What did you think of the Riddle joining The Judgment Day segment? You can share your thoughts in the comments down below.

Edited by Debottam Saha

