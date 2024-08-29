The Judgment Day's JD McDonagh takes a shot at Damian Priest; sends 6-word message ahead of WWE Bash in Berlin

WWE Superstar Damian Priest and his Terror Twin Rhea Ripley are gearing up for a major match at Bash in Berlin. In the lead-up to the premium live event, The Judgment Day's JD McDonagh took a shot at his former stablemate.

At SummerSlam 2024, Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor unexpectedly betrayed Ripley and Priest, respectively. In the aftermath of this shocking turn of events, The Nightmare and The Archer of Infamy were expelled from the group. The Prince then unveiled the rejuvenated Judgment Day.

On the August 5, 2024 installment of Monday Night RAW, The Irish Ace went one-on-one with the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion. The match ended in a disqualification victory for Priest due to outside interference from a villainous faction.

With the Terror Twins (Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley) set to face The Judgment Day members at Bash in Berlin, JD McDonagh has issued a warning to the former United States Champion with a six-word message on Instagram:

"🪓🎯 Cutting the head off a snake. 🐍, " he wrote.

WWE star Dominik Mysterio explains why The Judgment Day cut ties with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley

Given Dirty Dom's betrayal of Mami, the Terror Twins are seeking retribution. At Bash in Berlin, Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio will face Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

In a New York Post interview, the ex-WWE NXT North American Champion explained that The Eradicator and The Archer of Infamy had overestimated themselves, believing they were superior to The Judgment Day. Dominik Mysterio stated that this arrogance led the villainous stable to target and eliminate the Terror Twins.

"Then all of us realizing Damian and Rhea had gotten ahead of themselves so we had to take out the trash. There is a lot of history there between all of us and I think it’s really cool to see it all come together," Mysterio said. [H/T - New York Post]

Only time will tell if Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley can defeat their former Judgment Day stablemates, or whether the group has a backup plan to ensure a win at the PLE in Germany.

