The Judgment Day was set to go in "different direction" under previous WWE regime, according to former Universal Champion

The Judgment Day had massive success under the new regime as they have been consistently booked as one of the top stables in the company. However, Finn Balor said the old regime wanted to go in a different direction.

In June, Finn Balor joined the heinous group after losing a mixed tag team match at Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event. However, he and the rest of the members immediately turned on Edge and sent him packing for a while. Sadly, the group lost its momentum after the Rated R Superstar's departure.

The previous regime didn't take the group seriously as they were working on Main Event before becoming the centerpiece of the red brand. Speaking to BT Sport, Finn Balor revealed that the old regime had other plans for the stable before the new regime gave them a stronger motive and a new member:

"It was a weird thing because the Judgment Day originally was suppose to, you know, be in a different direction. You know, the night before obviously I got the new draft and it was completely different than what I had expected. I feel it's far exceeded anything that people had expected and I'm really enjoying it and if people aren't it doesn't bother me, because I am." [From 0:33 to 1:02]

Fortunately, the stable became one of the most talked about groups in the company under the new regime.

Finn Balor on when The Judgment Day got over with WWE Universe

After Finn Balor became the group's new leader, The Judgment Day took a dip as the previous regime was not interested in pushing the group as the new one. After the new regime came to power, the group began stacking wins on RAW and feuded with The Mysterios and Edge.

During the build-up to the match, The Judgment Day proved the world wrong and convinced Dominik Mysterio to eventually turn on his father. Speaking to BT Sport, Balor said the group got over with the crowd at WWE Clash at The Castle when the trio laughed as The Mysterio family were torn apart:

"It's hard to tell but I think at Clash at The Castle. I think the build-up to that match especially. Clash at The Castle and one where I am laughing. When me, Rhea and Damien laugh at Rey having just kicked in the balls by his son." [From 0:08 to 0:29]

It will be interesting to see if The Judgment Day can settle their score and end their feud with The O.C. at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Do you think the stable will hold gold in the future? Sound off in the comment section.

