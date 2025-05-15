The Judgment Day stable has split, current WWE champion reveals, thanks to Dominik Mysterio

Things have not gone well with The Judgment Day in recent months, and the last year has seen a lot of trouble for the stable, specifically surrounding Dominik Mysterio. A current WWE champion has revealed that Mysterio is the reason for this.

Montez Ford and Bianca Belair were interviewed by Complex while on the WWE Hall of Fame red carpet. There, they were asked about which WWE star they would not let their daughter date. The almost unanimous answer for most stars who were asked that question was Dominik Mysterio, and Belair and Ford also shared this feeling. They felt that Mysterio was not someone anyone should let date their daughter.

Montez Ford especially, though, blamed him for the fall of The Judgment Day. The group had split up previously following two major betrayals.

The group saw Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest kicked out of the faction while Liv Morgan was added at SummerSlam. Ford talked about how Mysterio had caused problems and chaos among them. He blamed him for them falling apart and said that it was all his fault. He did, however, say that Dominik Mysterio was the man.

"Look at the chaos he caused between them. That whole family has fallen apart. Rhea... Judgment Day? It's all because of Dirty Dom. He the man though. He the man though."

Even now, there's palpable tension between Mysterio and Finn Balor. Fans will have to wait and see what happens next between them.

