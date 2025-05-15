Jey Uso, Bianca Belair, Montez Ford, Karrion Kross, and other WWE stars have now publicly rejected Dominik Mysterio. They made sure to make it known how much they felt that the star was the one who had the biggest issue.

WWE stars were on the red carpet for the Hall of Fame ceremony, where they answered some questions, and decided to answer questions about Dominik Mysterio. In a question posed by Complex, they were asked which WWE star they would not let their daughters date under any circumstances. The most common answer was none other than "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio.

The star has certainly acquired a reputation as somewhat of a playboy, given his betrayal of Rhea Ripley with Liv Morgan. Some stars had other answers, but they didn't name anyone specific, while Jey Uso, Bianca Belair, Montez Ford, and Karrion Kross all named Mysterio specifically.

The Miz, Maryse, Chelsea Green, and Matt Cardona all shared that they felt there were no WWE stars that they would let their daughters date. When it came to others, they had a particular name in mind.

"Dominik Mysterio man, easy!" Jey Uso said, leaving absolutely no doubt.

This was repeated several times, with Karrion Kross, Bianca Belair, and Montez Ford sharing the same views. Scarlett, on the other hand, liked Mysterio.

"Dominik's at the top of the list," said Kross.

Belair and Ford talked about how the Judgment Day fell apart because of him.

"He's a womanizer, he jumped from Rhea to Liv like it was nothing," the couple said.

It's safe to say that Mysterio has quite a reputation for himself right now, and it's not the best.

Dominik Mysterio has his own problems now in the Judgment Day

While Mysterio may have something of a reputation now, with no Liv Morgan in WWE at the moment backing him up in the Judgment Day, he has some issues he's dealing with.

At WWE Backlash, he almost lost the Intercontinental Championship thanks to Finn Balor appearing to sabotage him by hesitating at just the right moment, and then getting thrown out of the ringside area. While things seem calmer now, there's turbulence for the Judgment Day backstage.

