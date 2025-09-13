  • home icon
  • The Judgment Day suffer stunning defeat as 27-year-old WWE star picks up the pinfall at Worlds Collide 2025

By Rohit Nath
Modified Sep 13, 2025 04:07 GMT
A stunning moment (Pic Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)
The Judgment Day competed at Worlds Collide, with every member, barring Raquel Rodriguez, involved in a high-profile match. However, the duo of Finn Balor & Roxanne Perez suffered a stunning defeat, with a 27-year-old star picking up a pinfall win and a full-circle moment.

Finn Balor and Roxanne Perez were booked to face the dynamic duo of Mr. Iguana and Lola Vice of NXT. Mr. Iguana took the world by storm at the Worlds Collide edition a few months ago, and ever since then, WWE has made sure to feature him in as many ways as possible. He has struck up a wholesome alliance with the highly talented Lola Vice, who has experienced a rapid rise in 2025 with a huge improvement in her overall skillset.

The finish of the match saw the 27-year-old Lola Vice pick up the upset win, when she pinned Roxanne Perez to thwart The Judgment Day. This was a bad start for The Judgment Day as JD McDonagh was just about to compete for the AAA Latin American Championship, while "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio was booked in the main event for the AAA Mega Championship against El Hijo del Vikingo. So how exactly was this a full circle moment?

For those who didn't follow Roxanne Perez in NXT, she essentially established herself as one of the "legends" of the brand, along with the likes of The Judgment Day's Finn Balor, Johnny Gargano, Sami Zayn, Bayley, etc. Last year, during her second reign as NXT Women's Champion, she faced Lola Vice at the Heatwave event in July 2024.

On that occasion, Perez predictably came out the winner, with Lola Vice still relatively inexperienced. Now, Lola Vice is set to challenge Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women's Championship at No Mercy, and the Champion was at ringside watching the events. So, for Lola Vice to pin a former women's champion, and an opponent who previously beat her, most certainly qualifies as a full-circle moment.

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Edited by Rohit Nath
