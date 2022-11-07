"The jury is out on that" - WWE legend comments on Triple H introducing new stable on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently discussed the main roster call-up of Legado Del Phantasma on WWE SmackDown, where they have been paired with Zelina Vega.

The Santos Escobar-led stable showed up on the October 7th episode of the blue brand, where they took out Hit Row to make a statement. The most surprising element of their shocking debut was Zelina Vega being a part of the group, as Elektra Lopez managed them during their time in NXT.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that he liked how WWE booked the arrival of Legado Del Fantasma on SmackDown. The former WWE manager thought he assumed the masked men were Los Lotharios (Angel and Humberto) until they unmasked themselves.

"Again, the jury is out on that. I liked the way they were introduced. You know who I thought the masked guys were at first? Los Lotharios. And I thought they made it. Well, at least they made it look different. So I'm not gonna say yay or nay to it; I kind of like it because it's something new, and now again it goes down the drawing board, it goes back to the creative room, and whatever they do with these guys and Zelina, it's up to them," said Dutch Mantell (2:05 - 2:36)

Furthermore, Mantell also praised Zelina Vega for helping her Legado Del Fantasma stablemates instead of standing in a corner like usual on-screen managers or mouthpieces.

"The way she (Zelina Vega) got in there, she didn't back off from anybody and she worked her butt off. She actually earned this, let's see what she can do with it," added Mantell (2:51 - 2:59)

Check out the full video below:

Zelina Vega has her sights set on both WWE SmackDown and RAW Women's Championships

Besides her work as part of Legado Del Fantasma, Zelina Vega is also keen on entering the title picture on either brand. In a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Vega revealed that she was aware fans were clamoring to see her challenge for the gold and that she was keen on pursuing it.

"They have no idea why I'm with the group that I am now, and I think all these questions are going to be answered really soon... One thing people always wanted to see was, 'Like, okay, when is Zelina going to be in the title picture? When is Zelina going to be the leader of herself?' And it's like, 'Oh, I'm gonna be, but I'm also bringing people." said Vega

Zelina Vega last competed in April this year, where she lost to Bianca Belair on WWE RAW. It now remains to be seen when she returns to in-ring action.

Do you see Legado Del Fantasma succeeding on WWE SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Could Zack Ryder return to WWE...we asked him here

Poll : 0 votes