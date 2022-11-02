Returning WWE Star puts Bianca Belair and Ronda Rousey on notice, stating she is now in the title picture

Recently returned WWE star Zelina Vega believes she is now a viable contender to both Bianca Belair and Ronda Rousey's championships.

On the October 7th, 2022, edition of SmackDown, Vega made her return to the company as she aligned herself with Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro, otherwise known as Legado Del Fantasma.

Now part of a fearsome faction, the 31-year-old stated on Busted Open Radio that she is now going to be in the title picture following her recent alignment with the talented trio of stars.

"People are going to see me in a similar light but they have no idea what's going to come after thing," Vega noted. "They have no idea why I'm with the group that I am now, and I think all these questions are going to be answered really soon ... One thing people always wanted to see was, 'Like, okay, when is Zelina going to be in the title picture? When is Zelina going to be the leader of herself?' And it's like, 'Oh, I'm gonna be, but I'm also bringing people.'" (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Vega has already made history in the company, as last year she became the first-ever winner of WWE's Queen's Crown winner, as she bested seven other top superstars to become the victor of the tournament.

Bianca Belair may not be the champion for long

The EST of WWE's current 231-plus day run as RAW Women's Champion is currently in jeopardy as she is set to defend her title in her most challenging match yet.

Bianca Belair is set to face Bayley this Saturday at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia in a last-woman standing match. Ahead of their highly anticipated matchup, Bayley took to social media as she sent a warning to Belair.

"In a time and place where we are ever growing the roles of a woman, I will be the last one standing vs @BiancaBelairWWE. #WWECrownJewel," Bayley tweeted.

Since winning the belt off Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 this past April, Bianca Belair has proven to be a strong fighting champion. However, with Bayley's teammates from Damage CTRL (control) being able to get involved in Saturday's match, Crown Jewel may be one stretch too far for the EST of WWE.

