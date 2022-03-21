"The kid annoys me"- Former RAW Tag Team Champion reveals his issues with Austin Theory 

Austin Theory has been on a roll ever since he became the protege of Vince McMahon. Theory will face Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38 as he continues to feud with Finn Balor on RAW. Former RAW Tag Team Champion Chad Gable has stated that he isn't fond of Theory and finds him annoying.

Vince McMahon had asked Pat McAfee if he wanted to have a match at WrestleMania. The SmackDown commentator readily agreed. It was later revealed that his opponent will be none other than the young man being groomed by The Chairman personally.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, RAW Superstar Chad Gable said that he is glad that Pat McAfee beat up Theory on SmackDown two weeks back. Gable said that Theory needs to get off Twitter and read a book instead.

''The kid annoys me. He's on his phone all the time. Kids these days, on his phone. It's like open a book. Read a book. That's some advice from the master,'' said Gable. [From 17:00-17:12]

Is Austin Theory the next big thing?

The 24-year-old has been featured prominently on RAW ever since he got drafted. He has already competed for the WWE Championship twice. Considering his ongoing rivalry with Finn Balor, it is possible that he will win the United States Championship from Balor after WrestleMania.

Here is what Austin Theory had to say to McAfee on Talking Smack:

''Austin Theory is in the head of the Punter, the NFL football player, former, remember that, and commentator for Friday Night SmackDown. He thinks, for some odd reason, he's going to walk into WrestleMania and beat me. I'm the protégé of the Chairman of WWE Mr. McMahon. You've seen tonight Pat had to apologize because he's out of line.''

﻿

Pat McAfee had a few matches in NXT when he feuded with Adam Cole. However, this will be the first time that McAfee will compete on the main roster. It will be interesting to see if WWE chooses to push the upstart Theory or the bonafide NFL legend McAfee during their match.

How did Scott Hall repay a WWE Hall of Famer in a major way? Find out here.

Edited by Pratik Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Who should win at WrestleMania? Austin Theory Pat McAfee 8 votes so far