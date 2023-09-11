"The kiss heard round the world" - Female ex-WWE star sends a message to Hulk Hogan

A female ex-WWE star has sent a message to Hulk Hogan along with a throwback video of a segment featuring both of them.

Hogan was involved in a non-PG segment with Torrie Wilson during the dying days of WCW. The segment saw Hogan forcibly kissing Wilson in the middle of the ring.

Torrie Wilson shared the throwback video in her latest tweet and tagged Hulk Hogan in the same. She had the following message for The Hulkster in her tweet:

"The kiss heard round the world 😂 @HulkHogan"

Torrie Wilson talks about an awkward moment involving Hulk Hogan

Torrie Wilson recently had a chat with Tommy Thomas and opened up about a bunch of topics. Wilson revealed that she was once involved in an uncomfortable moment in front of Hogan. She said that actor Chuck Zito once massaged her in front of Hogan and it made her uncomfortable.

"Chuck Zito is an actor. And I met him, actually, the first pay-per-view I ever did for WCW, he was there for whatever reason. Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash invited me to come downstairs and have a drink with them in the lobby. And Zito was there and he was trying, he was giving me a massage and I was so uncomfortable but it also felt so good. It's like going like this in the booth next to me and I didn't wanna tell him, you know, I was very shy. I didn't wanna tell him like, 'okay, it's a little weird!' I just let him give me a massage. Anyway, he's a great guy," she said. [5:40 - 6:21]

Torrie Wilson was one of the most notable faces in wrestling back during the Ruthless Aggression Era. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019.

