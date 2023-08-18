"A little weird!" - When known actor gave Torrie Wilson 'uncomfortable massage' in front of WWE legend Hulk Hogan

Before joining WWE in 2001, Torrie Wilson had a brief run with the company's former competitor, WCW. During her early days in Ted Turner's promotion, the 48-year-old had an uncomfortable experience with actor Chuck Zito.

The WWE Hall of Famer recalled meeting Pamela Anderson's ex-boyfriend as the latter attended her first pay-per-view with WCW. In a previous interview, Wilson disclosed that although they did not know each other, the actor kept massaging her neck as they sat with Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash in a hotel lobby.

"Chuck Zito is an actor. And I met him, actually, the first pay-per-view I ever did for WCW, he was there for whatever reason. Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash invited me to come downstairs and have a drink with them in the lobby. And Zito was there and he was trying, he was giving me a massage and I was so uncomfortable but it also felt so good. It's like going like this in the booth next to me and I didn't wanna tell him, you know, I was very shy. I didn't wanna tell him like, 'okay, it's a little weird!' I just let him give me a massage. Anyway, he's a great guy," she said. [5:40 - 6:21]

Wilson's WCW run ended in December 2000 when she was released from her contract. A few months later, she signed with WWE. She remained an active performer for nearly seven years in the Stamford-based company. In May 2008, Wilson retired from pro wrestling after getting released.

A WWE Hall of Famer helped Torrie Wilson get into the wrestling business

Before becoming a professional wrestler, Torrie Wilson used to attend WCW shows with her ex-boyfriend in the late 1990s. Despite her lack of wrestling knowledge, the former model was asked to play an on-screen role in 1999 after she was seen taking photos with some of the show's stars.

In an interview with Generation Iron Fitness Network, Wilson disclosed how her wrestling career started, crediting Kevin Nash for getting her into the business.

"I didn't know who any of them were, but I was taking pictures with Bill Goldberg and some people. Then I met Kevin Nash, and he was like, 'I saw you in a green bikini in a magazine, and we have this storyline idea. Would you be interested in doing it, working with Ric Flair?' And it was just like acting segments, and so I said yeah," said Willson. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

