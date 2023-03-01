When Ex-WWE star detailed his uncomfortable experience kissing Torrie Wilson in front of her boyfriend

After co-winning the inaugural season of Tough Enough alongside Nidia Guenard, Maven signed with WWE in 2001. He spent nearly four years as an active competitor on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown before getting released from the company in July 2005.

During his run in the Stamford-based promotion, Maven had a romantic storyline with Torrie Wilson, which saw them share a kiss backstage on an episode of SmackDown in 2002.

In an interview with Cafe de Rene in 2022, the former Tough Enough winner recalled his somewhat uncomfortable experience kissing the Hall of Famer while her then-boyfriend Billy Kidman stood behind the cameras.

"My first main, you know, storyline involving a female it has me with Torrie Wilson. And this was during her time married to Billy. The story called for, you know, her giving me a kiss before I went out and wrestled Tajiri that night. It was a real kiss on the lips but a working kiss, you know, no tongue or nothing. And with every take I would kiss her, Billy was behind the cameras. And he would... Everytime I kiss her he'd be like, 'hey Maven, how's my d*ck taste?' Everytime. So, if there's one thing that can make me want to kiss Torrie Wilson a whole lot less.... Yeah, absolutely," he said. [0:53 - 1:46]

Wilson and Kidman married in 2003 after dating for about four years. They remained husband and wife for nearly five years before divorcing in 2008. The former WWE Diva is currently married to Justin Tupper.

Maven enjoyed kissing Torrie Wilson on WWE TV

Despite seemingly being uncomfortable with the presence of Torrie Wilson's husband, Billy Kidman, while filming the scene, Maven enjoyed the experience.

Speaking to Bill Apter in an old video, the former Hardcore Champion revealed that it took him three or four takes to film the kissing scene with Wilson. He disclosed that he considered himself lucky for continuing to mess up the scene so he could kiss Wilson again.

"It took about three or four takes of getting to kiss Torrie each and everytime. She's wishing me luck for my match against Tajiri that night and I was such a bad actor at the time, probably still am, that I luckily kept messing the kiss up so I could do it over and over. And I'll tell you what, I wish we were still filming that free tape right now. I wish we never got it right because that was truly a dream come true," Maven explained. [0:49 - 1:16]

