Create

"He was like, 'I saw you in a green bikini'" - Torrie Wilson credits two-time WWE Hall of Famer for getting her into the wrestling business

By Ahmed Hamdy
Modified Nov 13, 2022 08:31 PM IST
WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson
WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson

WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson credited a former multi-time world champion for getting her into the wrestling business.

Wilson competed in a few beauty pageants and modeled for several magazines before kicking off her professional wrestling career in 1999. The 47-year-old worked for less than two years in WCW before joining WWE in 2001.

In a recent interview with Generation Iron Fitness Network, Wilson credited Hall of Famer Kevin Nash for getting her into the wrestling business after meeting him during a visit to WCW with her wrestling-fan boyfriend in 1999.

"I didn't know who any of them were, but I was taking pictures with Bill Goldberg and some people. Then I met Kevin Nash, and he was like, 'I saw you in a green bikini in a magazine, and we have this storyline idea. Would you be interested in doing it, working with Ric Flair?' And it was just like acting segments, and so I said yeah," said Willson. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]
youtube-cover

Torrie Wilson has been romantically linked with a few men in real life. Check them out here.

Torrie Wilson spent seven years in WWE

After joining the Stamford-based company in 2001, Torrie Wilson spent about seven years as an in-ring competitor. She also participated in a few romantic storylines.

One of Wilson's on-screen romances was with former CEO Vince McMahon. In a previous interview with The Baltimore Sun, she recalled her experience getting intimate with McMahon in front of his wife, Linda, stating that it was uncomfortable.

"[Was having racy scenes with Vince McMahon uncomfortable?] Extremely. That was the first day I was actually on the show. The guy made me nervous anyway. I didn't know him very well at all. He was very intimidating, and I had to make out with him in front of his wife. And his wife is telling me to grab him more and harder. It was just a very weird experience," said Wilson.
youtube-cover

Torrie Wilson was one of five WWE Superstars who have had uncomfortable experiences with Vince McMahon. Check out the list here.

Did you know Scott Steiner slapped a pro wrestling legend? Don't believe us? Click here for more.

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...